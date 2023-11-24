Assam Village On Standby as Unexpected Guest Takes a Stroll...

A lone rhinoceros caused quite a stir as it casually strolled into a village farm field in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Friday morning.
The incident was reported from a village in Jamuguri, sources said.
Villagers, determined to play the role of reluctant wildlife wranglers, attempted to shoo away the unexpected guest, only to find themselves in a comical game of rhino-chase.
Dhekiajuli forest rangers entered the scene soon after, firing shots to chase away the endangered intruder back to where it belonged—Orang National Park.
Netrajyoti Gayan, the charismatic ranger in charge, shared, "the rhinoceros came yesterday from Orang National Park. This morning, it has entered the village. We are trying to control the situation and chase it away to the National Park. In the morning, we cannot drive it away as villages are travelling on the roads. If we try to drive it away forcefully then a mishap can occur. It will be under watch and we will safely drive it away to Orang National Park by evening."
Meanwhile, both forest rangers and the local police joined forces to ensure the village didn't turn into a rhino rodeo.
This escapade adds a quirky twist to the challenges faced by the Assam forest department, who, aside from their daily conservation duties, now find themselves orchestrating a rhino relocation drama.
At Orang National Park, poachers pulling off tranquilizer heists are a subplot that keeps everyone on their toes. After all, when it comes to rhinos, it's a wildlife soap opera in the making, where three rhino species take center stage in the critically endangered spotlight.