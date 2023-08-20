Assam: Wife Stabbed To Death By Husband In Jamugurihat

A woman was murdered by her own husband in a shocking case that has been reported from Assam's Jamugurihat on Sunday.
As per reports, the incident took place at Morisuti village near Jamugurihat in the Sonitpur district of the state. The victim was reportedly stabbed to death by her husband.
The deceased was identified by officials as one Majida Begum. Officials said that they were able to detain the accused husband with the help of the locals.
The accused husband was identified as Dilowar Hussain. Meanwhile, police said that the reason behind the murder has not been established yet.
Police are interrogating the accused and are trying to get a confession out of him, mentioned officials.