Assam: Woman Killed By Wild Elephant In Sonitpur

A woman tragically lost her life after being attacked by a wild elephant at Rangapara within Assam’s Sonitpur district on Thursday night.
The deceased, identified as Geeta Karmakar, was attacked near Suriya Beel late last night. She came up against a herd of elephants, and when she attempted to flee, she was chased down by one of the tuskers, who trampled her to death.
Moreover, the elephants also damaged the homes of three families in the vicinity.
For several days, a particular herd of elephants has been terrorizing the region.
There has been growing public anger towards the forest department, who is failing to take any action despite prior notifications about the situation.