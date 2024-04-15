Assam's Largest Family Gears Up for LS Polls: 350 Voters Set to Cast Ballots

Til Bahadur Thapa, the village headman of Nepali Paam and son of Ron Bahadur, shared, "My father came here along with my grandfather in 1964 and settled down in the state. My father had five wives and we have 12 brothers and 9 sisters. He had 56 grandchildren by his sons. I don't know the grandchildren from the daughter's side. In this election, there are nearly 350 members of the Thapa family in Nepali Paam who are eligible to cast their votes. If we count all children, then the total members of our family will be more than 1,200.”