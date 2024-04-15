Assam's Largest Family Gears Up for LS Polls: 350 Voters Set to Cast Ballots

The family of the late Ron Bahadur Thapa, located in Assam's Sonitpur district, is recognized as one of the largest in the state, with approximately 350 eligible voters preparing to exercise their franchise during the inaugural phase of polling for the Lok Sabha on April 19.
Ron Bahadur Thapa, survived by 12 sons, 9 daughters, and more than 150 grandchildren, resided in Phuloguri Nepali Paam, falling under the Rangapara assembly constituency and Sonitpur parliamentary segment.
Til Bahadur Thapa, the village headman of Nepali Paam and son of Ron Bahadur, shared, "My father came here along with my grandfather in 1964 and settled down in the state. My father had five wives and we have 12 brothers and 9 sisters. He had 56 grandchildren by his sons. I don't know the grandchildren from the daughter's side. In this election, there are nearly 350 members of the Thapa family in Nepali Paam who are eligible to cast their votes. If we count all children, then the total members of our family will be more than 1,200.”
He expressed disappointment over the family's inability to benefit from state and central government welfare schemes, stating, "Our children received higher education but did not get any government jobs. A few members of our family went to Bengaluru and found private jobs. Some are working as daily wage labourers. I have been working as a village pradhan since 1989. I have 8 sons and 3 daughters.”
Sarki Bahadur Thapa, another son of Ron Bahadur, confirmed the family's size, mentioning, "We have a large family, comprising approximately 1200 members, with around 350 eligible voters."
Despite their significant numbers, the family faces challenges, with Sarki Bahadur noting, "Our father passed away in 1997, leaving behind our extensive family."
Sarki Bahadur, aged 64, revealed, "I have three wives and 12 children," underscoring the family's expansive nature.
With over 16.25 lakh voters in the Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat across 9 assembly segments, the upcoming elections hold considerable importance.
Assam's Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in three phases, scheduled for April 19, April 26, and May 7.