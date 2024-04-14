Lok Sabha Polls: Nagaland Minister Imna Along Slams Congress in Campaign Rally

During a major campaign rally on Saturday, April 13, at the Agro Expo in Chumoukedima, Nagaland, Minister Imna Along launched a blistering attack on the Congress party, accusing it of prioritizing propaganda over governance.
Along underscored historical grievances, alleging that the party had overlooked Nagaland's interests during its lengthy tenure in power. He questioned the Congress party's credibility to advocate for Nagaland, citing instances where he claimed the party had failed to address the state's developmental needs.
He further criticized the Congress party, asserting, "The Congress party is not contesting the elections to form a government, but for propaganda purposes. They cannot even secure 200 seats. You need more than 370 seats in parliament to form a government. If they cannot even field candidates for 200 seats, how will they form a government?"
The minister stressed that their fight is not against the Congress but for the advancement of Nagaland's interests. "Today, we hear a lot of propaganda. But we should understand, our fight is not against the Congress party, but for advancing the agenda of Nagaland," he remarked.
Along dismissed allegations from the Congress's intending Lok Sabha candidate from Nagaland, S. Supongmeren Jamir, accusing the BJP of being against secular ethics and democratic values. He countered, "If we have to talk about the Congress party, we heard about the intending candidate (of the Congress), who is also the State president, saying that the BJP, after coming to power, has eroded the traditions, culture, and religions of this country."
Imna Along further alleged that the Congress had ignored Nagaland's interests during its tenure. "Let them not come and preach to us what they have done for Nagaland," he asserted, urging reflection on the Congress party's actions toward the Nagas since statehood and even before.
"Was it not Nehru ji, the first Prime Minister, who wanted to eradicate the Nagas from the face of this earth?" he questioned.
Along criticized the Congress for failing to complete the Dimapur to Kohima four-lane highway during the UPA government, contrasting it with the achievements under the NDA government. "Dimapur to Kohima – during the UPA government, they couldn’t accomplish it even after blocking all the roads. At that time, traveling from Dimapur to Kohima would take 6 hours," Imna Along highlighted.
He urged people not to be swayed by propaganda and emphasized their agenda for the Naga political issue and the development of the Naga people. "The Naga political issue is an agenda, the development of the Naga people is an agenda," he concluded.