Lok Sabha Polls: Nagaland Minister Imna Along Slams Congress in Campaign Rally

Along dismissed allegations from the Congress's intending Lok Sabha candidate from Nagaland, S. Supongmeren Jamir, accusing the BJP of being against secular ethics and democratic values. He countered, "If we have to talk about the Congress party, we heard about the intending candidate (of the Congress), who is also the State president, saying that the BJP, after coming to power, has eroded the traditions, culture, and religions of this country."