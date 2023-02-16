Assam: Body of Youth who Jumped Off Tezpur Bridge Found

The body of youth who jumped off Kaliabhomora Bridge in Assam’s Tezpur has been found on Thursday.

According to sources, a joint search and rescue operation was conducted by river police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Brahmaputra River and recovered the body.

They also recovered mobile phone belonging to the deceased, identified as Nihal Kakoti.

Notably, Nihal jumped off the Kaliabhomora Bridge on February 11.

As per initial reports, he was travelling through the bridge when he stopped to offer prayers to the mighty Brahmaputra River, however, without anyone’s notice he immediately jumped off the bridge at around 5 pm.

Nihal was accompanied by another young man who after the incident rushed to the nearby police station to inform about it.

After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and informed State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to launch a search and rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the reason behind Nihal’s action is yet to be known.