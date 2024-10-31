Elephant Calf Found Dead At Dhendai Tea Estate In Assam

An elephant calf lost its life after falling into a drain in the Dhendai Tea Estate's Line number nine, located under Rangapara Police Station in Assam’s Sonitpur district.
The unfortunate accident is believed to have taken place late at night, as a herd of wild elephants roamed the area in search of food. During the movement, the elephant calf became separated from its herd and slipped into the estate’s drainage canal, resulting in its death.
Early this morning, tea garden workers discovered the calf’s body while beginning their day’s work and immediately alerted the estate authorities. Forest department officials have been informed and are en route to the location to investigate and handle the situation.
The incident sheds light on the increasing risks faced by wildlife as they come into close contact with human habitats. In Assam, such encounters are becoming frequent, raising concerns over the safety of both animals and humans in regions where forest areas overlap with agricultural lands.