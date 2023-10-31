Family Dispute Ends In Double Tragedy In Assam's Gohpur

A family dispute took a devastating turn on Monday night when a man allegedly murdered his wife before ending his own life at their house located at Gohpur under Assam’s Sonitpur district.
The deceased woman has been identified as Padumi Das and her husband, Tonkeshwar Das. Sources informed that the couple's tragic end was the result of an escalating family dispute that had apparently reached a breaking point.
It however remains unclear at this time how the killing was perpetrated, and the circumstances behind the husband taking his own life.
The incident has left the tight-knit community in disbelief. Local police reached the scene upon receiving information and initiated a probe into the matter.
A similar incident was reported earlier this month in Guwahati city wherein a husband was arrested of killing his own wife. The incident took place at Sonkuchi near Beharbari area.
The victim woman was identified as one Hameda Begum. According to reports, there were ligature marks around her neck highlighting that she was choked to death.
The accused husband went absconding following the incident, only to later turn up at Lakhipur Police Station in Assam's Cachar to surrender before the police.