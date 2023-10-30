National

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED In Excise Policy Case

The summon was issued on the same day the Supreme Court denied bail to AAP leader and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the case.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Pratidin Time

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was on Monday summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2 for questioning in connection with the state’s excise policy case.

The summon was issued on the same day the Supreme Court denied bail to AAP leader and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the case.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, spokesperson for the party was quoted by PTI as saying, “It's clear that Centre's only goal is to finish AAP.”

“For this, they are leaving no stone unturned, including creating a fake case. The idea is to send Arvind Kejriwal to jail and destroy the Aam Aadmi Party,” he added.

It may be noted that in April, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had summoned Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the case. Party leader Sanjay Singh was also arrested, apart from Sisodia, on October 5.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Excise Policy: Court Sends AAP's Sanjay Singh to Judicial Custody Till Oct 27
Enforcement Directorate
Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party
Delhi Excise Policy Case

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
national>>national/delhi-cm-arvind-kejriwal-summoned-by-ed-in-excise-policy-case
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com