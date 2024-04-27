Forest Rangers Injured In Elephant Attack In Assam's Dhekiajuli Succumb

Two forest department officials injured in Assam's Dhekiajuli in an elephant attack succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment on Saturday.
While the identities of the two forest rangers are not known yet, it has been revealed that they were seriously injured in the attack that was reported earlier in the day. They were rushed to a hospital, but could not be saved.
In the same attack, another individual, identified as Jatin Tanti was killed. The death of the forest rangers takes the toll to three in the dreadful elephant attack in Dhekiajuli.
According to reports, the elephant had wandered out of the Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food. The incident was reported from Dhiraimajuli village in the Dhekiajuli Part of Sonitpur district.
As reported earlier, Tanti came up against a herd of elephants at Dhiraimajuli area on Friday night and subsequently, one of the tuskers attack him, resulting in his death.
Moreover, the two forest rangers, who were believed to be in the vicinity, were also injured in the unprecedented attack, sources said, adding that both were admitted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.