Former Tezpur MP Iswar Prasanna Hazarika Passes Away at 88

Hazarika's academic and professional achievements were notable. He was a Matriculation topper and an alumnus of Cotton College, Banaras Hindu University, and the Delhi School of Economics. Additionally, he held a Barrister Degree from the UK and was a member of Lincoln's Inn. Hazarika served as an Indian Civil Servant, holding illustrious positions such as Chairman and Managing Director of MMTC, Director on the Board of NTPC, Chairman of ASEB, Income Tax Commissioner, and senior roles in GAIL, SAIL, among others. He also represented the Tezpur Constituency as a Member of Parliament from May 1996 to December 1997.