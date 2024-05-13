Former Tezpur MP Iswar Prasanna Hazarika Passes Away at 88

Former Member of Parliament from the Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency, Iswar Prasanna Hazarika, breathed his last at around 9:30 am at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in New Delhi. He was 88 years old.
The management of Fortis Hospital confirmed his demise, stating that Hazarika succumbed to prolonged heart ailment and associated complications. He had been a resident of Delhi/Noida for over five decades.
Hazarika's academic and professional achievements were notable. He was a Matriculation topper and an alumnus of Cotton College, Banaras Hindu University, and the Delhi School of Economics. Additionally, he held a Barrister Degree from the UK and was a member of Lincoln's Inn. Hazarika served as an Indian Civil Servant, holding illustrious positions such as Chairman and Managing Director of MMTC, Director on the Board of NTPC, Chairman of ASEB, Income Tax Commissioner, and senior roles in GAIL, SAIL, among others. He also represented the Tezpur Constituency as a Member of Parliament from May 1996 to December 1997.
Born in 1937 to lawyer and freedom fighter Tirtheswar Hazarika and Mokshada Devi, Hazarika's roots were deeply entrenched in the Indian independence movement.
His funeral arrangements are scheduled at the Lodhi Cremation Ground at 5 PM, marking the end of a distinguished career in both public service and politics. Iswar Prasanna Hazarika's contributions to society and governance will be remembered with reverence and gratitude.