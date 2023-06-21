Former Tezpur University VC Dr Kishore Mohan Pathak Passes Away

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the demise of the VC. Taking to Twitter, he expressed his grief on the news of his passing away by saying, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of Dr. Kishore Mohan Pathak, a prominent educationist of the state and the first Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur Central University. His death is a great loss to the social and educational sectors of the state. I wish him eternal peace and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”