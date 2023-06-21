Former Tezpur University VC Dr Kishore Mohan Pathak Passes Away

The first Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, Dr Kishore Mohan Pathak breathed his last at the age of 92 on Tuesday at his residence in Guwahati.
The last rites of the former VC will be performed at Navagraha Cemetery today at 12.00 pm.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the demise of the VC. Taking to Twitter, he expressed his grief on the news of his passing away by saying, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of Dr. Kishore Mohan Pathak, a prominent educationist of the state and the first Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur Central University. His death is a great loss to the social and educational sectors of the state. I wish him eternal peace and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”
Dr Pathak was the first one to make history as the first Ph.D. from Gauhati University, who further went on to teach and pursue research at Durham University, London, and finally took over as the first Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University along with leading institutions like the Assam Science Society.