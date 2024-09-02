Sonitpur

Gauhati HC Suspends Sonitpur Judge Amid Bribery Reports

Meanwhile, Gauhati High Court also directed the district and sessions judge in Sonitpur to take over charge of Medhi's office during the period of suspension.
Sonitpur additional district and sessions judge Ranju Medhi has been suspended with immediate effect
Sonitpur additional district and sessions judge Ranju Medhi has been suspended with immediate effect
Pratidin Time
Updated on

Sonitpur additional district and sessions judge Ranju Medhi has been suspended with immediate effect. The Gauhati High Court, in an order on Monday, relayed the instructions to suspend him pending departmental proceedings.

This comes after reports of bribery against the judge surfaced recently. Medhi, who is now working as a special judge of POCSO court in Sonitpur, will not be able to leave Tezpur without prior permission from the Gauhati High Court.

The order mentioned that he will be headquartered in Tezpur. "Upon suspension, Headquarter of Shri Medhi shall be at Tezpur, Sonitpur. He shall not leave the station without prior permission of the Hon'ble Gauhati High Court," it read.

Meanwhile, Gauhati High Court also directed the district and sessions judge in Sonitpur to take over charge of Medhi's office during the period of suspension.

"During the period of suspension, the District & Sessions Judge, Sonitpur at Tezpur will be in-charge of the court and office of the Additional District & Sessions Judge, Sonitpur, Tezpur," the order added.

Sonitpur additional district and sessions judge Ranju Medhi has been suspended with immediate effect
MHA Constitutes Tribunal Under Gauhati HC Judge to Probe Unlawful Meitei Extremist Organizations
Gauhati High Court
Sonitpur
Ranju Medhi

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
sonitpur>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/sonitpur/gauhati-hc-suspends-sonitpur-judge-amid-bribery-reports
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com