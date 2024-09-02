Gauhati HC Suspends Sonitpur Judge Amid Bribery Reports

Sonitpur additional district and sessions judge Ranju Medhi has been suspended with immediate effect. The Gauhati High Court, in an order on Monday, relayed the instructions to suspend him pending departmental proceedings.
This comes after reports of bribery against the judge surfaced recently. Medhi, who is now working as a special judge of POCSO court in Sonitpur, will not be able to leave Tezpur without prior permission from the Gauhati High Court.
The order mentioned that he will be headquartered in Tezpur. "Upon suspension, Headquarter of Shri Medhi shall be at Tezpur, Sonitpur. He shall not leave the station without prior permission of the Hon'ble Gauhati High Court," it read.
Meanwhile, Gauhati High Court also directed the district and sessions judge in Sonitpur to take over charge of Medhi's office during the period of suspension.
"During the period of suspension, the District & Sessions Judge, Sonitpur at Tezpur will be in-charge of the court and office of the Additional District & Sessions Judge, Sonitpur, Tezpur," the order added.