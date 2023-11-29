MHA Constitutes Tribunal Under Gauhati HC Judge to Probe Unlawful Meitei Extremist Organizations

Quoting the notification, it states, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby constitutes 'The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal' consisting of Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi, Judge of the Gauhati High Court, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Meitei Extremist Organizations of Manipur... as 'Unlawful Associations.'"