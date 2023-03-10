Gohpur Child Death: Locals Demand Action Against Accused Father

Tensions flared in front of Gohpur Police Station in Assam’s Sonitpur district following the arrest of the father of an infant on charges of killing his own son.

This comes after the mortal remains of the one-year-old was found in a paddy field in Gohpur with the father missing since.

As per reports, the locals of the area gheraoed the Gohpur Police Station demanding strict action against the accused father.

The main accused in the despicable case has been identified as Sachin Bordoloi of Gohpur, the father of the infant victim. He has been accused of mercilessly killing his own son on his first birthday.

It may be noted that on Thursday, the father Sachin Bordoloi had allegedly stepped out of their home with the child, but did not return. Later on, the lifeless body of the child was found lying at a paddy field in the area in Gohpur.

After the incident came to light with the recovery of the body of the child in Gohpur, the father was nowhere to be found. This led to suspicions being directed on him.

The shocking incident came to the fore yesterday after the body of the one-year-old was found in Assam’s Gohpur. It was later revealed that the child would have been celebrating its first birthday; however, his life was cut short.

The mother of the child was informed about the incident and she immediately rushed to the scene where the body was found in Gohpur. Upon finding her lifeless child there, she broke down inconsolably.

According to initial reports, a bicycle along with a shopping bag was also found near the scene of the crime in Gohpur. The father had reportedly taken the child along with him on the pretext of going out for shopping.

The mother of the deceased child had said, “Stern action should be taken against the culprits who killed by son. My son did not do anything. He was innocent. I can’t comprehend why he had to be killed like this.”