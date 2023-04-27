Assam: Man Gets 20-Years Jail for Raping Minor

A lower court in Assam’s Tezpur made a significant judgment on Thursday as it sentenced an accused to 20 years in jail for raping a minor rape.
The convict has been identified as Uday Mesh who got sentenced to 20 years in jail and also fined Rs. 10,000 by the court.
Uday has been convicted for raping a minor girl and he was even accused of trying to kill her fetus.
The lower court passed the verdict under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POSCO).
On April 23, a teenager was allegedly raped by her friend in Guwahati.
According to sources, the victim was a 14-year-old girl who was on her way to tuition at 8.45 am when her friend took her to an office where she was alleged to have been raped by him.
The victim alleged that her friend took her to his friend’s office and raped her while she was on her to way to attend tuition class.
Meanwhile, after being aware of the incident, the family of the victim lodged a complaint at Paltan Bazar Police Station against the accused on rape charges.
Based on the complaint, the police had apprehended the two friends involved in the alleged rape case.