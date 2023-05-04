Assam: Man Hacks Son to Death in Gohpur

In a shocking incident, a man has been arrested after he killed his own son in Assam’s Gohpur, reports emerged on Thursday.
The incident was reported in Borpukhuri area where the accused, identified as Sibaram Basumatary, killed his son with a sharp weapon, sources informed.
The deceased has been identified as Dauharam Basumatary.
Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused in connection with the murder.
On April 26, an elderly man was allegedly murdered by neighbour after the two got into a fight. The incident was reported at Dihina village in Hajo under Kamrup district.
The deceased was identified as Bhaben Das.
A youth named Bhaskar Das had been accused of hitting the elderly man with a sharp weapon.
Following the incident, the Hajo police personnel had reach the spot and started an investigation into the case.