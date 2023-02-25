Assam: Tezpur Locals Catch Fake Cop, Hand Him Over To Police

One person was apprehended in Assam’s Tezpur on Saturday for allegedly posing as a police official.
As per reports, the person posed as a sub-inspector of police and also carried a fake pistol. He was identified as Himangshu Kalita of Tezpur.
Officials informed that Kalita was caught by the locals at Mission Chariali area of Tezpur while posing as a policeman and handed over to Tezpur Police.
According to information received, the accused had tried to con a person identified as Bhaskar Baruah of Assam’s Charaideo by offering him a job in exchange for cash.
Meanwhile, after his detention, police informed that Himangshu Kalita was a resident of number 2 Kalita village, in Tezpur’s Bihaguri.
Further legal proceedings against the accused have been initiated as per the law, informed Tezpur Police.
It may be noted that on February 11, the Guwahati Police caught a fraudster for extorting money from public by posing as official figures. He was detained by the police in Fancy Bazar.
According to information, the fraudster, identified as Tarun Dutta, is a resident of Kamakhya Gate. He posed as a police official and a Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) officer to loot money from small businessmen in the city’s shopping hub.
Following his detention, it came to the fore that several cases were already registered against Tarun for looting money from people across Guwahati.
He used to extort money from small businessmen by alleging that they re-established their shops which were removed by police in the area. Allegations were made against him for collecting tax from events jointly organised by news agencies and social organizations.
Earlier this month, another fraudster was apprehended by the police for allegedly attempting to loot money from an ATM in Guwahati’s Beltola. The fraudster attempted to loot money from SBI and HDFC ATMs situated at the Beltola bazaar.