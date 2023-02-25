Assam: Tezpur Locals Catch Fake Cop, Hand Him Over To Police

One person was apprehended in Assam’s Tezpur on Saturday for allegedly posing as a police official.

As per reports, the person posed as a sub-inspector of police and also carried a fake pistol. He was identified as Himangshu Kalita of Tezpur.

Officials informed that Kalita was caught by the locals at Mission Chariali area of Tezpur while posing as a policeman and handed over to Tezpur Police.

According to information received, the accused had tried to con a person identified as Bhaskar Baruah of Assam’s Charaideo by offering him a job in exchange for cash.

Meanwhile, after his detention, police informed that Himangshu Kalita was a resident of number 2 Kalita village, in Tezpur’s Bihaguri.

Further legal proceedings against the accused have been initiated as per the law, informed Tezpur Police.

It may be noted that on February 11, the Guwahati Police caught a fraudster for extorting money from public by posing as official figures. He was detained by the police in Fancy Bazar.