Morning Walk Turns Tragic as Man Dies of Electrocution in Assam

One person was electrocuted to death after he stepped into an exposed high-voltage electrical cable in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Roy (47) who was out for a morning walk in Missamari area. He stepped on an exposed high capacity 440-volt power transmission cable and collapsed, sources informed.
The locals have alleged that he died due to negligence of the power department.
Earlier on August 20, Tragedy struck Kampur's Darangial village in Assam as a laborer lost his life due to electrocution. The unfortunate incident occurred while he was working on the Jal Jeevan Mission, connecting electricity during the night.
The deceased, identified as Anisur Rahman from Dhubri, met his untimely end after being struck by an electric wire. Police promptly arrived at the scene, retrieving the body and dispatching it for forensic examination in Nagaon.