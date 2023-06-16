No Pay For Months, Primary School Employee Hangs Self In Assam

An employee of an elementary school in Assam’s Tezpur allegedly committed suicide inside the school premises on Friday morning.
The incident was reported from Dandinath Kalita Primary School located at Kamachuburi area in Tezpur.
According to information received, the employee allegedly took the extreme step as he did not receive his salary for a long time.
The deceased has been identified as Naren Nath, a Grade-IV employee in the school.
Nath was found hanging in his room inside the school premises on Wednesday morning.
A suicide note was also recovered from the scene where he mentioned that he was due to receive a cumulative amount of Rs 22,000 as his salary but the amount was never credited.
In the letter, he has now urged the school authorities to give his due money to his children instead for their welfare.
Local police later reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.
There has been no comment from the school authorities at the time of filing this report. Further investigation is on.