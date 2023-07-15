Assam Police Official Booked For Sending Vulgar Texts to College Student

After the matter of an Armed Branch Inspector (ABI), Lohit Rajbongshi, sending inappropriate messages to a college girl came to light, a case has been lodged against the Assam police official under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and others, reports emerged on Saturday.
The sections include the following:
Section 354(A) of IPC: Sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favours or showing pornography
Section 354(B) of IPC: Criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe
Section 354(D) of IPC: Stalking
Section 67 of the Information Technology Act: Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form
Section 98(a) of Assam Police Act, 2007: Whoever, being a police officer, willfully breaches or neglects to follow any legal provision, procedure, rules, or regulations applicable to members of the Police Service
However, as all the sections levied on the police official were bailable, Lohit Rajbongshi was granted bail from Sadar Police Station in Tezpur.
It may be mentioned that Lohit Rajbongshi from Tezpur was accused of sending vulgar messages on WhatsApp to a college girl.
Following the incident, the victim girl on Friday has lodged an FIR against the said police official at Kacharigaon police station.
Speaking to the media, the victim girl said, “I address him as my uncle and respect him as well, however, his evil intentions have hurt my sentiments after he had asked me to send my private pictures wearing undergarments.”
It also came to light that the victim had earlier asked the police officer for a part-time job, and the officer had assured her that he would be able to assist her. However, after the aforementioned police officer began to follow her WhatsApp status and repeatedly compliment her appearance and physique, things took a bad turn.
Later, Assam Director General of Police GP Singh immediately suspended Armed Branch Inspector Lohit Rajbongshi for sending objectionable text message to the college girl.
"A departmental enquiry ordered to be completed in seven working days after which strongest appropriate action shall be taken," said the DGP in a tweet.