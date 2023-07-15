Assam Police Official Booked For Sending Vulgar Texts to College Student

Following the incident, the victim girl on Friday has lodged an FIR against the said police official at Kacharigaon police station.

Speaking to the media, the victim girl said, “I address him as my uncle and respect him as well, however, his evil intentions have hurt my sentiments after he had asked me to send my private pictures wearing undergarments.”

It also came to light that the victim had earlier asked the police officer for a part-time job, and the officer had assured her that he would be able to assist her. However, after the aforementioned police officer began to follow her WhatsApp status and repeatedly compliment her appearance and physique, things took a bad turn.