What’s wrong with Assam Police? Another Controversy! Another ‘Obscene Act’!

Despite the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh's repeated warnings and advice to all Assam Police personnel to maintain the sanctity of police stations and ensure that police stations remain the safest place for children and women, an armed branch inspector (ABI) from Tezpur has recently been accused of sending vulgar messages on WhatsApp to a college girl.
Following the incident, the victim girl on Friday has lodged an FIR against the said police official at Kacharigaon police station.
Lohit Rajbongshi, the police officer against whom the FIR was filed, is apparently assigned to the Sonitpur Superintendent of Police's office.
Speaking to the media, the victim girl said, “I address him as my uncle and respect him as well, however, his evil intentions have hurt my sentiments after he had asked me to send my private pictures wearing undergarments.”
It has also come to light that the victim had earlier asked the police officer for a part-time job, and the officer had assured her that he would be able to assist her. However, after the aforementioned police officer began to follow her WhatsApp status and repeatedly compliment her appearance and physique, things took a bad turn.
Meanwhile, the said police officer on Friday was forced to kneel down in front of the victim girl by locals and apologize for his malicious intentions and vulgar messages.
Assam Director General of Police GP Singh on Friday immediately suspended Armed Branch Inspector Lohit Rajbongshi for sending objectionable text message to the college girl.
"A departmental enquiry ordered to be completed in seven working days after which strongest appropriate action shall be taken," said the DGP in a tweet.
Further, the top cop warned all the Assam police personnel stating that no deviant behaviour by a cop would be brushed under the carpet.