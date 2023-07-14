What’s wrong with Assam Police? Another Controversy! Another ‘Obscene Act’!

Assam Director General of Police GP Singh on Friday immediately suspended Armed Branch Inspector Lohit Rajbongshi for sending objectionable text message to the college girl.

"A departmental enquiry ordered to be completed in seven working days after which strongest appropriate action shall be taken," said the DGP in a tweet.

Further, the top cop warned all the Assam police personnel stating that no deviant behaviour by a cop would be brushed under the carpet.