In a notable development ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 for the 11-Sonitpur House of People Constituency (HPC), Premlal Ganju, representing the Indian National Congress, has submitted a striking move by filing three nomination papers today.
This unprecedented move by Ganju underscores the significance of the upcoming election and reflects the determination of the Indian National Congress to secure a strong foothold in the 11-Sonitpur constituency.
Ganju's decision to file multiple nomination papers is likely to intensify the electoral competition in the region, signaling a spirited contest among political parties vying for representation in the Lok Sabha.
As the electoral landscape in 11-Sonitpur HPC evolves, observers anticipate heightened campaigning efforts and increased political activity in the lead-up to the elections.
Stay tuned for further updates as the electoral process unfolds, with Premlal Ganju's candidacy poised to be a focal point of discussion and analysis in the days to come.