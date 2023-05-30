Assam: SI Dies of Pressure Stroke due to Extreme Heat at Orang Eviction Site

A Sub Inspector (SI) on eviction duty near Orang National Park in Assam’s Sonitpur district collapsed and died of a pressure stroke due to extreme heat on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Dwijen Borah who was deployed in Orang National Park for the eviction operation launched on May 28.
SI Borah, after visiting the eviction site, suffered a pressure stroke causing a severe medical emergency.
He was then rushed to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for immediate medical attention however, despite the best efforts made by the medical team, he succumbed to the stroke.
The deceased was posted as SI at Morigaon Police Station and was deputed to eviction duty at Orang National Park.
It may be mentioned that today's temperature in the Sonitpur district is measured at 33 degrees celsius.