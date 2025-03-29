Young Man Abducted at Gunpoint in Assam's Tezpur

Panic gripped the Luitpar area of Tezpur after an armed assailant, arriving in a Scorpio vehicle, abducted a young man on Saturday.

Advertisment

According to sources, the victim was traveling in a Baleno car when the abductors intercepted his vehicle and forcibly took him at gunpoint. The reason behind the abduction remains unknown.

Meanwhile, the Sonitpur police have launched an investigation into the incident. However, no leads have emerged regarding the identity of the abductors or their motive.

Also Read: Mumbai Trading Scam: Fugitive Fraudster Arrested in Assam