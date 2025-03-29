Mumbai Trading Scam: Fugitive Fraudster Arrested in Assam

A team from Mumbai Police, with assistance from Guwahati's Dispur Police, apprehended fugitive fraudster Suresh Nemchand Bajaj in Guwahati’s Hengrabari area near Kali Mandir on Saturday.

Advertisment

Bajaj, who was wanted in connection with a multi-crore trading scam in Mumbai, had been evading arrest by hiding in Assam.

The case against Bajaj, registered under FIR No. 227/23 at the NRI Coastal Police Station in Navi Mumbai, involves charges under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

A four-member Mumbai Police team conducted the operation, successfully nabbing Bajaj, a resident of Nokha in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district. He had allegedly siphoned off several crores of rupees before fleeing to Assam.

Also Read: Young Woman Gang-Raped at Guwahati Homestay, Victim Alleges Police Inaction