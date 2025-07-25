Sonowal Kachari Groups Slam Assam Govt Over Poll Delay; Warn of Mass Agitation

Amid growing discontent, four prominent organisations representing the Sonowal Kachari community held a joint press conference in Assam's Moran on Friday, demanding immediate elections to the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC), whose term ended in February 2024.

The press meet, held at the Mandakini Hotel conference hall, was addressed jointly by the All Assam Sonowal Kachari Students' Union, the All Assam Sonowal Kachari Women’s Council, the Sonowal Kachari Youth Council, and the Dibrugarh district unit of the Sonowal Kachari Society.

The organisations expressed strong resentment against the Assam government for failing to hold timely elections to the SKAC, despite repeated appeals and assurances. They alleged that although the council’s five-year term ended in February this year, having been constituted in February 2019, the government has shown deliberate apathy toward restoring democratic governance.

According to the representatives, the community leaders had met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma multiple times and urged him to conduct the elections.

They also questioned the rationale behind conducting elections to the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, which was dissolved at the same time, while leaving the Sonowal Kachari council in a vacuum.

Raising serious concerns, the organisations further alleged that despite corruption allegations against the previous SKAC executive body, the government is considering forming another interim council — a move they strongly oppose.

Expressing their frustration, students’ union members said, “In 2024, we met the Chief Minister twice. During our meeting in December, he clearly assured us that the elections to the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council would be held by March 20. But today, we feel deeply betrayed. The government has not lived up to its promise, and we have not been given any clear reason for the delay. A recent notification from the Assam government cites issues with the voter list as the reason, but this raises serious questions.”

“The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections were conducted without delay, so why is our council being sidelined? Who gave the Chief Minister the authority to indefinitely stall the democratic process for the Sonowal Kachari community?” they added.

They demanded that the Assam government immediately announce and conduct elections to the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council.

“Through this press meet, we demand immediate action. We appeal to the Assam government to respect our democratic rights and conduct the elections without further delay. Let us elect our own representatives and form our council through our own votes. If the government continues to deny our democratic rights, we will be forced to launch intense and widespread protest movement,” warned the organizations in unison.

The joint statement concluded with a firm appeal to the state to ensure political representation and uphold constitutional provisions for the Sonowal Kachari community without further delay.

