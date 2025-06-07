"No Satellite City in Tribal Land": Rabha Hasong Protest Intensifies

Tensions are running high in the Rabha Hasong region as locals have firmly opposed the government's plan to construct a satellite city in the region. Despite a recent discussion with Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, no resolution has been reached. The demands of the locals stand for permanent land holding (myadi patta) for those ‘rayotis’ who have lived in the area for decades and withdrawal of the township proposal.

The conflict stems from the government’s alleged move to allocate 1,500 acres of land from the Borduar Tea Estate in the Rabha Hasong area of South Kamrup’s Palasbari Assembly Constituency to the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) for the proposed city. Local leaders and organizations have expressed concern that this move is a "deliberate attempt to dismantle tribal belts" accusing the state of trying to undermine the ecological and cultural integrity of the region.

Following Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s confirmation of the land allotment, public outrage intensified. Residents argue that land within the tribal belt must be protected to preserve the “green zone and pollution-free environment,” and have “strongly opposed the land allocation.”

While the Borduar Land Patta Demand Committee engaged in discussions with Jayanta Malla Baruah, no assurances were given in favor of the people’s demands. Instead, the government reiterated its intent to go ahead with the project. Addressing a press conference in Mirza following the meeting, the committee stated, “Under no circumstances will we allow the construction of a satellite city in Rabha Hasong.”

Further controversy has arisen around the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tankeswar Rabha, whose silence on the matter has sparked suspicion. The committee heavily criticized him during the press meet, claiming, “Tankeswar Rabha has been silent even as his own community faces a serious threat,” and accused him of being “motivated by a desire to retain his post.”

Local MLA Hemanga Thakuria was also slammed by the committee, which called him “misleading” and alleged that he has been giving "false promises of land pattas to the people". The press conference witnessed harsh criticism directed at both government representatives.

The committee warned that the protest is set to intensify in the coming days. “Various organizations in Rabha Hasong are preparing for more severe forms of agitation,” they said, while also highlighting that “the government’s repeated interest in the green lands of Rabha Hasong is unacceptable.”

“If the government still refuses to heed this protest, Rabha Hasong will erupt once again,” the committee warned, adding that “everyone will boycott the 2026 elections” and that “even the alliance with the BJP will be broken if necessary.”

The committee concluded the press meet by declaring that both “legal and street-level protests” will be launched simultaneously.

