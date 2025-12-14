Sonu Nigam Seeks Blessings at Kamakhya Ahead of Guwahati Concert

Popular Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam visited Maa Kamakhya Temple this morning to seek blessings before performing in a special program titled “Deewana Tera”.

His musical concert is scheduled for today at the Greenwood Resort.

The singer arrived in Guwahati yesterday from Delhi for a two-day visit. Later, he is also expected to visit Zubeen Khsetra today at Sonapur.

Speaking to the media after his arrival yesterday, Sonu Nigam said he has been friends with Zubeen Garg since 1997 and shared several fond memories with him from Assam.

“Ever since I met Zubeen in Assam, many memories have been attached to him. I still cannot understand what suddenly happened to him. The people of Assam have given Zubeen immense love,” he said.

Also Read: "Assam Holds a Special Place in My Heart, Excited to Perform Here," Says Sonu Nigam