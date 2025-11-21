Special Directive Issued for Electoral Officers Ahead of Assam Voter Roll Revision

The Personnel Department of the Assam government has issued a special directive to all District Commissioners (DCs) and Additional District Commissioners (ADCs). The directive, made public on 20th November 2025, pertains to the Special Revision of the Electoral Roll in the state.

The notification refers to the letter issued by the Election Commission of India on 17th November 2025 (No. 23/2025-ERS, Vol. II), which announced the Special Revision of the electoral roll in Assam.

According to the order, DCs and ADCs serving as Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) must seek the concurrence of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, before availing any leave, as their roles are critical to the timely and accurate preparation of the voter list.

Only after informing the CEO will decisions regarding leave be considered. The directive further specifies that this guideline will remain in effect until the final publication of the revised electoral roll, ensuring uninterrupted administration and effective implementation of the Summary Revision process.

