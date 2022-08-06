Special Session of Assam Assembly on August 17

The special session of Assam Legislative Assembly will be held on August 17. The session will start from 3 pm instead of 9 am which was scheduled earlier.

Furthermore, Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi summoned the special session.

As per sources, the special session was summoned in connection to the 75th Independence Day’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The opposition MPs will be also present in the session.

Meanwhile, the autumn session of Assam Legislative Assembly is set to start from September 12. The session will start from 9.30 am in the state legislative assembly.

Earlier, the MLA from the Mariani constituency in Assam, Rupjyoti Kurmi had promised that the flood situation will be brought up for discussion in the state legislative assembly.

Kurmi had said that the terrible floods in Assam will be discussed in the upcoming session of the assembly, blaming the floods on the hydropower projects.