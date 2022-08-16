Special Session of Assam Legislative Assembly on August 17

A special session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be held on August 17 (Wednesday).

The special assembly session has been summoned by Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi. The session will start from 3 pm.

Official sources said the special one-day session has been summoned in connection with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th year of Independence.

In lieu with this, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting was held on Tuesday. In the meeting, discussions were held on what comments will be put up by the legislators at the assembly session tomorrow.

Speaking about the meeting, Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain said, “Today we discussed about the two congress MLAs who have left the party. The Congress leaders who had left the party now say that they are true Congressmen. They now identify themselves as Congressmen as they have the fear of losing the elections.”

Notably, the autumn session of Assam Legislative Assembly is set to start from September 12.