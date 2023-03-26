Special TET Exam in BTR to be Held on April 30

The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Social Welfare Department Executive Member Gautam Das said on Saturday that the special Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) examination will be held in the region on April 30.

While addressing a press meeting at the BTR Secretariat on the transfer of teachers and TET examination, Gautam Das said the SIU has approved the TET Teacher appointment in BTR for 427 posts.

Das informed that in addition to the 427 posts, 1,216 posts have been sent to the SIU for approval.

With the hope that SIU will soon approve the above-mentioned posts, the executive member said, the recruitment process to fill 1700 posts in the education department will be started soon.

Meanwhile, the BTR executive member and Council Level Committee of Education Department Gautam Das said, a committee has already been formed for the transfer and after taking consideration into all the issues, the committee will be ready to go forward with the transfer process.

Das further informed that as many as 873 teachers from outside BTR areas in lower primary and upper primary sections have applied for a transfer to the region through a portal while 22 teachers from same sections have applied to move from the region to non-BTR areas.