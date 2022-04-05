Special Train between Guwahati and Kolkata from April 9

With an aim to clear the extra rush of passengers, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to run a bi-weekly superfast summer special train between Guwahati and Kolkata starting.

The summer special train service is slated to start on April 9 and will continue till May 29.

The train will have a total of 15 coaches including 5 AC 3-Tier coaches, 6 sleeper class coaches, 1 AC First Class cum AC 2-Tier sleeper coach and 1 general second class coach apart from 2 SLR coaches.

Train No 02518 will depart from Guwahati railway station at 9 pm every Wednesday and Saturday from April 9 till May 28, undertaking a total of 15 trips during the period.

It will run via Goalpara, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town and Nabadwip Dham railway stations to reach Kolkata at around 3 pm on April 10.

From Kolkata, Train No 02517 will start its journey from Kolkata railway station at 9:40 pm every Thursday and Sunday from April 10 till May 29, to reach Guwahati railway station next day at 3:55 pm. It will also undertake 15 trips covering the same route in reverse directions.

The details of stoppages and timing of this train is available on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.

