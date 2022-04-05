Assam: Students of Classes 9 and 10 to get Caste Certificates soon

Government of Assam has decided to start the process of offering caste certificates to students of classes 9 and 10 from May 10.

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing the media after holding a meeting with all the Deputy Commissioners (DC) at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara on Tuesday evening.

Sarma said, “We have initiated a new scheme called ‘Aarohan’ scheme under which around 50 to 100 students of classes 9 and 10 from every district of Assam will be mentored for their development.”

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarma also discussed on steps to maintain schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission, ways to remove obstacles from schemes and methods to tackle flood.

Meanwhile, Sarma advised DCs to make their offices fulcrum of governance delivery system as part of our continued efforts to make administration more citizen-centric.

Also Read: ED Attaches Assets of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

He said that this meeting held today was a curtain-raiser to another such meet at Tezpur in May.

Sarma said, “I have directed all DCs to celebrate district days to facilitate and generate ‘emotional connect’ between district administration and people. DCs must undertake extensive field visits to understand people’s problems and ensure attendance of doctors and teachers in hospitals and schools respectively.”

Chief Minister Sarma also said that seven new cancer hospitals will be inaugurated and foundation will be laid to eight cancer hospitals in Assam on April 28.

Sarma said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on April 28. He will take part in a peace and development rally in Karbi Anglong. He will then go to Dibrugarh to inaugurate all cancer hospitals.”

He also said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit Assam on April 23 to attend a function to felicitate the brave jawans and officers who participated in the Indo-Pakistan war.

Also Read: Schools in Mizoram Re-open Today