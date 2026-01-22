Special Voter List Revision Hearing Turns Tense in Dhekiajuli

A tense situation unfolded at the Dhekiajuli Co-District Commissioner's office Today during the hearing on the Special Summary Revision of the voter list, as clashes broke out between Congress workers and supporters linked to Assam Minister Ashok Singhal.

Advertisment

The atmosphere turned volatile shortly after Minister Singhal arrived at the office, with allegations that BJP workers engaged in scuffles with Congress members present at the office.

The hearing witnessed sharp exchanges between Congress leader Batash Orang and Dhekiajuli Co-District Commissioner Dyutibha Bora. The confrontation reportedly began after Orang questioned the administration over allegations that members of the Muslim community were being targeted and labelled as “foreigners” under the guise of voter list revision.

Officials present said the officer reacted strongly to the allegations, leading to a heated verbal exchange inside the hearing room.

Also, notices have reportedly been issued for the deletion of names, including that of a senior advocate practising at the Tezpur court, raising serious concerns about the fairness of the revision process.

In another explosive claim, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) alleged that a BJP panchayat representative had attempted to influence him by offering inducements to sign complaint documents. The BLO further claimed that complainants were being encouraged with incentives by BJP-linked individuals to file objections during the revision process.

Also Read: Voter List Revision Polarises Assam, 44.8% Endorse SIR: Survey