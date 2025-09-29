"Share All your Information with the SIT"; says DGP Assam on Zubeen Death Probe

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh has clarified details regarding the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, emphasizing that all information collected will be submitted to the court.

Speaking on the matter, Singh stressed that sharing investigative details with the public would be illegal. “CID and SIT will provide all necessary information. I assure that, under Indian law and the directive of the CM Sarma, the investigation is being conducted in a thorough and scientific manner,” he said.

Singh confirmed that an SIT team is currently in Delhi, with two members scheduled to travel to Singapore. “Full coordination has been established with the Singapore government, and assistance will be provided. Investigations in another country must follow specific legal protocols,” he said.

He urged the public and media to cooperate and follow proper procedures. “Spreading unverified reports or rumours serves no purpose and could jeopardize the case in court. All information in your possession should be shared with the SIT. The SIT will provide all relevant updates,” he added.

Singh further noted that Siddharth and Shyamkanu have been officially notified by the SIT and are required to cooperate. “Failure to respond will lead to further action, which will be stricter in the next phase,” he warned.

Addressing circulating rumours, he said, “Some claim he is inside a building, others say at a relative’s home. These are false. Trust the Assam Police and the government.”

DGP Singh lastly assured that, “As Assam Police Chief, I promise that the investigation will bring all facts to light.”

