Speeding Car Kills Three In Assam's Dibrugarh

In a tragic incident, three people were killed after being mowed down by a speeding vehicle in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Wednesday.

The incident was reported at Jaipur Natun Ali road in the district.

The deceased were identified as Vikram Mahali, Lakhi Patar and Nirmal Das, all residents of Lahowal.

According to reports, the three of them were daily wage labourers and were waiting near the roadside when a speeding vehicle mowed them down.

While one of the victims died on the spot, two others were taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) but succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Meanwhile, angry locals thrashed the car’s driver and handed him over to the police.

It is learned that the driver was in an inebriated state when the accident occurred.