Speeding Vehicle Kills Student in Baihata Chariali

In a tragic road mishap, a student was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Baihata Chariali in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district.

The deceased girl has been identified as Pallabi Sarma, a resident of Gandhi Basti in Guwahati.

The incident occurred at Deoduar in Baihata on Wednesday.

According to reports, Pallabi was on her way from Guwahati to Baihata on her scooty to appear for ASOS exam at the Karara Senior Secondary School.

An unidentified vehicle hit her scooty from behind and fled from the spot. The girl died on the spot after the accident.