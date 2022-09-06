Assam

Splendid Teachers Day Celebrations Held At Furkating Sr Secondary School

The programme at the school started with the Managing Director, Dr. Lachit Baruah lightening a lantern on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
Teachers Day celebrations were organised at Furkating Senior Secondary School in Assam's Golaghat district on Monday.

The day was started with felicitating four honorable personalities related to the school namely, Mrs. Mofida Begum, Mrs. Usharani Dutta, Mr. Dulal Saikia and Mr. Durlabh Gogoi at their homes.

The Managing Director, Dr. Lachit Baruah along with the Vice Principal Administrative and Examination, Mrs. Borsha Saikia, and Mrs. Ananya Baruah, accompanied by few teachers and students went to their residence.

The programme at the school started with the Managing Director, Dr. Lachit Baruah lightening a lantern on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

There were felicitations for Dr. Lachit Baruah, the teachers and the non-teaching staff, followed by poem reading, cake cutting, singing and dancing. The student's active participation has enabled to achieve an overwhelming Teachers Day celebration.

