Death Toll Rises To 46 In China After 6.8 Magnitude Quake Jolts Sichuan

At least 46 people have died, while several others have been injured after strong tremors of magnitude 6.8 jolted Luding County in China’s southwest Sichuan province on Monday.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at 12.25 pm local time, was monitored at 29.59 degrees north latitude and 102.08 degrees east longitude at a depth of 16 kilometers, according to China Earthquake Networks Centre.

The epicenter is about 39 kilometers from the county seat of Luding and there are several villages within 5 kilometers range of the epicenter. The local population there is already reeling from a fresh wave of Covid-19 and an unprecedented drought.

Media reports in China quoted local officials as saying that at least 46 people have been killed so far with over 50 others injured. Casualties are expected to further rise as rescue teams are working through the affected areas. Among those who died, 29 people were from Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, which administers the Luding County, while the remaining 17 were from Ya’an City.

Following the quake, most people of the Chengdu region spent the day outside their homes as a series of aftershocks hit the area throughout the day. Basic amenities including water, electricity, transportation and telecommunications were also damaged in the major jolts.

Expressing solidarity with the people of China, the Indian Embassy tweeted, “Heartfelt condolences to lives lost in the devastating earthquake in Sichuan on September 5 and prayers for the early recovery of the injured.”