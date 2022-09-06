Death Toll Rises To 46 In China After 6.8 Magnitude Quake Jolts Sichuan

At least 46 people have died, while several others have been injured after strong tremors of magnitude 6.8 jolted Luding County in China’s southwest Sichuan province on Monday.
The epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at 12.25 pm local time, was monitored at 29.59 degrees north latitude and 102.08 degrees east longitude at a depth of 16 kilometers, according to China Earthquake Networks Centre.
The epicenter is about 39 kilometers from the county seat of Luding and there are several villages within 5 kilometers range of the epicenter. The local population there is already reeling from a fresh wave of Covid-19 and an unprecedented drought.
Media reports in China quoted local officials as saying that at least 46 people have been killed so far with over 50 others injured. Casualties are expected to further rise as rescue teams are working through the affected areas. Among those who died, 29 people were from Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, which administers the Luding County, while the remaining 17 were from Ya’an City.
Following the quake, most people of the Chengdu region spent the day outside their homes as a series of aftershocks hit the area throughout the day. Basic amenities including water, electricity, transportation and telecommunications were also damaged in the major jolts.
Expressing solidarity with the people of China, the Indian Embassy tweeted, “Heartfelt condolences to lives lost in the devastating earthquake in Sichuan on September 5 and prayers for the early recovery of the injured.”
Meanwhile, President of China, Xi Jinping ordered extensive rescue efforts to minimize the casualties, directing authorities to prioritize saving lives. The President stressed on strengthening quake monitoring, guarding against secondary disasters and properly accommodating the affected people.
Jinping also asked the People’s Liberation Army and the People’s Armed Police Force to actively assist in the rescue and relief efforts.
Moreover, the Red Cross Society of China has initiated a Level-III emergency response after the earthquake, with the first batch of relief materials including 320 tents, 2,200 relief packages, 1,200 quilts and 300 folding beds dispatched to the affected regions.
The Sichuan province has in addition activated the second highest level of emergency response for the quake with more rescue teams rushing to the epicenter area. Jolts were felt in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan, which is 226 kilometers away from the epicenter.
It may be noted that the Sichuan province is adjacent to Tibet. The Tibetan plateau is known to be a heavy earthquake prone region as its situated exactly over the place where Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates meet, often colliding with huge force giving rise to tremors.
In 2008, more than 69,000 people lost their lives when tremors of 8.2 magnitude struck the province, while a 7 magnitude earthquake inn 2013 claimed around 200 lives.