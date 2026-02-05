SPM IAS Academy Honoured As The Best Civil Services Coaching Institute

SPM IAS Academy has been awarded the Best Coaching Institute for Civil Services Preparation at the prestigious Ankuram Excellence Award Ceremony held in Guwahati on February 4.

The award ceremony, organised by Ankuram NGO, took place at the Madhav Dev International Auditorium in Panjabari, near Kalakshetra, and recognised institutions that have made significant contributions to education and social development. The honour was received by Abhisekh Lahkar, acknowledging SPM IAS Academy’s sustained role in strengthening civil services preparation in Assam and the Northeast.

Over the years, the academy has emerged as a leading destination for UPSC and state civil services aspirants in the region, offering structured, accessible, and result-driven coaching. Its growing reputation has been reinforced by consistent performance in national and state-level competitive examinations.

In the UPSCCivil Services Examination 2024, as many as 16 students from SPM IAS Academy’s IGP programme qualified, while Ricky Lahkar secured an All India Rank of 230 in UPSC CSE 2023. The academy has also delivered notable results in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations, with its students securing 194 out of 235 posts in 2023, 689 out of 913 selections in 2022, and 177 out of 331 selections in 2020.

Speaking after receiving the award, Abhisekh Lahkar expressed gratitude to Ankuram NGO for the recognition and dedicated the honour to the academy’s students and faculty. He said their discipline, perseverance, and academic rigour have been central to the institution’s success.

The recognition further reinforces SPM IAS Academy’s commitment to nurturing competent, ethical, and socially conscious civil servants, while continuing to expand quality civil services coaching opportunities for aspirants from Assam and the wider Northeast.