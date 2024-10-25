Sports Secretary of Matak Yuba Chatra Sanmilan Detained in Assam's Chabua

The Sports Secretary of the All Assam Matak Yuba Chatra Sanmilan was detained by the police in Assam's Chabua on Friday for reasons that remain unclear.
The detained individual has been identified as Ujjal Gohain. According to information received, Gohain was picked up by the Chabua police from his residence at around 4 am today. He was then reportedly shifted to the Dibrugarh Police Station from the Chabua Police Station.
However, the reasons behind the police action against the youth leader remain unclear at this moment, leading to heightened tensions at the Chabua police station.
In addition to Ujjal Gohain, another youth named Shashankar Rajkhowa has also been detained. Rajkhowa has a prior history of imprisonment due to accusations related to his links with the ULFA-I.
Meanwhile, Ujjal Gohain’s furious mother created a heated situation at the Chabua police station, demanding an answer for the sudden apprehension of her son.
Speaking about the incident, she said, "My son was forcibly taken by the police early this morning. We were informed that he would be interrogated by the Additional SP. However, when I arrived at the police station, there were no senior officials present. When I asked the Officer in Charge, he said he was unaware of the reason for my son’s detention. I have also learned that the police have conducted search operations at our house. I simply want to know why Ujjal has been detained. If he is guilty of any offence, I deserve to know about it. The police should not have apprehended him from our home in this manner."