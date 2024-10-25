Sports Secretary of Matak Yuba Chatra Sanmilan Detained in Assam's Chabua

Meanwhile, Ujjal Gohain’s furious mother created a heated situation at the Chabua police station, demanding an answer for the sudden apprehension of her son.

Speaking about the incident, she said, "My son was forcibly taken by the police early this morning. We were informed that he would be interrogated by the Additional SP. However, when I arrived at the police station, there were no senior officials present. When I asked the Officer in Charge, he said he was unaware of the reason for my son’s detention. I have also learned that the police have conducted search operations at our house. I simply want to know why Ujjal has been detained. If he is guilty of any offence, I deserve to know about it. The police should not have apprehended him from our home in this manner."