Assam: SSB Jawan Killed in Road Mishap in Sonapur

A Service Selection Board (SSB) jawan died on spot after being hit by a traveler on Sunday in Assam’s Sonapur.

According to sources, the incident took place in front of Sonapur College gate when he was trying to cross the road and a speeding traveler hit him.

The deceased has been identified as S Benjamin hailing from Manipur.

Following the incident, the traveler plunged into a pond in Kachutali pathar village and the passengers on it survived the accident.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle tried to flee the scene.

Earlier today, one person died and 14 others were injured in a mishap in Karbi Anglong district.

According to reports, the incident took place at a picnic spot at Longvoku in Karbi Anglong’s Manja. The incident took place as the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident after its brakes failed.