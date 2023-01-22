Assam

Assam: SSB Jawan Killed in Road Mishap in Sonapur

The deceased has been identified as S Benjamin hailing from Manipur.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Pratidin Time

A Service Selection Board (SSB) jawan died on spot after being hit by a traveler on Sunday in Assam’s Sonapur.

According to sources, the incident took place in front of Sonapur College gate when he was trying to cross the road and a speeding traveler hit him.

The deceased has been identified as S Benjamin hailing from Manipur.

Following the incident, the traveler plunged into a pond in Kachutali pathar village and the passengers on it survived the accident.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle tried to flee the scene.

Earlier today, one person died and 14 others were injured in a mishap in Karbi Anglong district.

According to reports, the incident took place at a picnic spot at Longvoku in Karbi Anglong’s Manja. The incident took place as the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident after its brakes failed.

Representative Image
First Y20 Meeting to be Held in Guwahati

One person on the vehicle died on the spot, while 14 other sustained injuries in the incident. They deceased person was identified as Rakesh Kru.

It has come to the fore that the group was travelling from Morigaon and was headed for a picnic at Manja.

The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem, while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the incident was launched, officials informed.

Representative Image
US: Mass Shooting Kills 9 in California
Guwahati police

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com