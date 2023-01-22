US: Mass Shooting Kills 9 in California

As many as nine people were killed and several others sustained injuries when a gunman open fire at a dance studio in the US state of California on Saturday night.

According to reports, the incident took place at Monterey Park around 10 pm local time near the site of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration.

The injured were immediately rushed to multiple hospitals in the area. It was unclear whether a suspect was in custody.

Tens of thousands people gathered at the place for the start of Lunar New Year festivities which is one of the largest events in the region.

Earlier on Saturday, people were enjoying skewers and shopping for Chinese food and jewelry.

The New Year festivities were scheduled from 10 am to 9 pm. Videos that have surfaced on social media showed the presence of police and fire units on Garvey Avenue and treating victims.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue across the street from where the shooting took place said that three people rushed into his restaurant and told him to lock the door.

The report added that three people told him that there was a man with a machine gun in the region. According to Choi, people also told him that the shooter had multiple rounds of ammunition on him.

(with inputs from ANI)