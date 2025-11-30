ST Status Proposal Sparks Protest in Boko, Copies of GoM Report Burned

Tensions escalated on National Highway 17 in Boko, Kamrup district on as the Kamrup District Rabha Students' Union staged a protest against the proposed granting of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities.

Protesters blocked the highway at the Kenduguri area, raising anti-government slogans, creating a tense atmosphere in the region.

During the protest, copies of the Group of Ministers’ (GoM) report on ST status were reportedly burned, reflecting deep resentment among local tribal groups.

Protesters voiced concerns that granting ST recognition to the six proposed communities — including Moran, Motak, Ahom, Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribe — could undermine the rights and entitlements of existing tribal populations in Assam.

The Rabha Students’ Union emphasised that the proposed ST recognition would threaten political, economic, and social safeguards for communities already recognised as Scheduled Tribes.

Similar protests have erupted in other parts of Assam, particularly in Bodoland.

