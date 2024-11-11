ST Status Protest Disrupts Dibrugarh & Tinsukia as Communities Block Roads, Burn Tyres

Protests in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts intensified today as members of the Moran and Mottock communities expressed their frustration over the delay in granting them Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
The demonstrators blocked roads by burning tyres, halting traffic and disrupting daily life. The two districts have been declared closed as the communities continue to push for their long-awaited recognition.
Earlier, the Dibrugarh District administration issued a directive regarding the bandh call on November 11, 2024. Prominent student organizations, the All Moran Students' Union (AMSU) and the All Assam Mottock Yuba Chatra Sanmilan (AAMYCS), had announced a 12-hour bandh in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia to press their demands.
To maintain order, Dibrugarh DC Bikram Kairi imposed a prohibitory order banning unauthorized protests, roadblocks, and tyre burnings. The administration warned that legal action would be taken against those violating the restrictions.
The Tinsukia district administration also acted to prevent disruptions, invoking Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which prohibits such bandhs. A helpline number will be activated from 5:00 AM to 5:00 PM today for residents facing intimidation or inconvenience due to the protests. Magistrates and police will be stationed across the district to ensure the safety and security of citizens and take appropriate legal action when necessary.
It may also mentioned that on Sunday, the Moran Students' Union in Digboi escalated their protests by burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, condemning the government's alleged apathy towards their demand for ST status.