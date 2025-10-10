"Why is Zubeen Garg Death Probe not on the right track?"; Asks RS MP Ajit Kr. Bhuyan

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan on Friday addressed a press conference regarding the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Speaking to the media, Bhuyan alleged that the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death is being carried out in a careless manner. He claimed that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has trivialized the entire probe. “At present, every statement made by the Chief Minister seems shallow and frivolous. His remarks are concerning, as they indicate the direction in which the situation is moving,” Bhuyan said.

The MP further stated that the Chief Minister has shown no interest in taking the investigation deeper. “For the past 20 days, the Chief Minister’s comments on the investigation have become increasingly superficial,” Bhuyan added.

He alleged that the Chief Minister is attempting to divert attention from the core issue. Bhuyan also raised questions on why the probe has not progressed in the right direction to uncover the mystery behind Zubeen Garg’s death and why information related to the case has been made public.

Bhuyan further alleged that the investigating agency has arrested certain individuals without having any clear evidence of their involvement in the crime. He also accused the agency of attempting to tarnish the image of late Zubeen Garg through its investigation.

Raising questions on Shyamkanu Mahanta, Bhuyan said, “How did Shyamkanu Mahanta become so powerful? His close relationship with the Chief Minister is clearly visible on social media. Yet, he has not been able to clearly explain the nature of that relationship.”

