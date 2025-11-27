ST Status To Assam’s Six Communities? Govt. Move, Supports & Discords

The recent pace that the longstanding demand of ST status to Assam’s six communities acquired has its impact on the ongoing Assembly session. In a recent major administrative move, the Assam Cabinet approved the proposal to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities: Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes (Adivasis).

The three-member Group of Ministers (GoM), headed by Dr. Ranoj Pegu with members Pijush Hazarika and Keshab Mahanta, prepared the report. It is to be tabled in the Assam Legislative Assembly today before being forwarded to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for final approval.

Akhil Gogoi Terms ‘Confusing Mechanism’

Before being tabled in the assembly, supports and protests on the cabinet decision has once again caught hold of the state politics. Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi staged a protest outside the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday, reiterating his demand for the immediate granting of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities in the state.

Addressing the media, Gogoi accused the Assam government of creating a “never-before-seen and confusing mechanism” under the guise of tribal classification. He alleged that ahead of the upcoming elections, the government was offering symbolic gestures, or “japi instead of real solutions,” misleading communities with hollow promises.

Gogoi criticised proposals to include people from Goalpara in the new tribal framework and mocked the concept of a so-called “Tribal Valley,” calling it unprecedented and unconstitutional. He pointed out that the Indian Constitution recognises only two tribal categories—Tribal Plains and Tribal Hills—and accused the government of attempting to create an arbitrary third category. He further warned that communities in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) falling under this “Tribal Valley” proposal would not receive land protection rights, raising serious concerns.

Recalling the events of 2019, Gogoi said he had been present in the Rajya Sabha gallery during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He highlighted that a bill granting ST status to all plain tribes in Assam had passed after receiving approval from all departments and the state government. “Now, after nullifying that bill, they want to bring a new law called Tribal Valley. The bill is still pending in Rajya Sabha, yet they are trying to alter the Constitution,” he alleged.

Gogoi urged various organisations not to fall for what he termed “electoral bait.” He insisted that along with the six communities, the Nath-Jogi, Madahi, and Kalita communities should also be granted ST status.

Going further, the Raijor Dal leader demanded that Assam be declared a “Tribal State” to ensure full protection and benefits similar to Article 371A in Nagaland. He also called for reserving the posts of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for tribal communities as a step toward genuine empowerment.

Assam To Be A ‘tribal State’?

Rama Kanta Dewri stated that he has no objection to granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities, provided the decision does not negatively affect other groups. He added that the move could help protect the interests of indigenous people in Assam.

He further added that the govt. should also endeavor to make Assam a tribal state

The CCTOA Protest

Meanwhile, tribal students, along with members of the CCTOA (Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam), staged a protest at a university, blocking the main entrance to demand attention to their concerns. The demonstration coincided with the Assam Cabinet’s approval of the report on granting ST status to six ethnic communities in the state.

They are protesting against the Cabinet dicision, fearing that the move will smoothen the path of securing ST status by the six communities. Notably, the CCTOA has been constantly protesting the demand by the six communities to include them in the ST list.