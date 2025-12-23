"ST Status to Six Communities Will Not Happen Before Elections": CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stated that the government will grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities in the state after the upcoming elections.

Advertisment

The six communities seeking ST recognition are Tai Ahom, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran, and Tea Tribes (Adivasis) Addressing the matter, the Chief Minister said that while there are ongoing protests and demands from organizations advocating for these communities, the government cannot rush the process.

“Even the organizations seeking ST recognition want a proper conclusion, and we have provided that. They also prefer that the grant of status happens after the elections,” the CM noted.

He emphasised that the government is committed to resolving the matter through proper procedures, ensuring fairness and transparency.The six communities have long been demanding recognition, citing socio-economic and cultural reasons.

Also Read: AATSU Urges President To Block ST Status For Six Assam Communities